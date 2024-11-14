SectorsOpenings & closings

Evening wear brand Alamour The Label to open Sydney flagship in Darlinghurst 

Alamour The Label opens physical flagship in Sydney.
Alamour The Label was founded in 2014. (Source: Alamour The Label)
By Irene Dong

Women fashion brand  Alamour The Label will launch its first flagship store in Sydney in mid-month, marking its expansion from online to physical retail. 

The store, located at 255C Oxford Street, has a Mediterranean-inspired design in nude and gold tones and offers a range of collections, including the Le Rouge and Honey lines. There will also be cocktail dresses, evening attire, and vacation designs, with prices ranging from $100 to $840. 

“We’ve had countless requests from customers to provide a try-on service, especially for our event wear, where it’s crucial to find the perfect fit for special occasions,” said Nouf Bader, creative director at Alamour The Label. 

“We’re thrilled to finally bring the Alamour experience to life in a physical space and allow customers to explore our collections firsthand.”

Alamour The Label, founded in 2014, offers fashion designs targeting timeless elegance with feminine confidence. The brand has also received attention from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and Emma Hernan.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

The story behind The Ripped Bodice, an indie bookstore for romance lovers

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Health & beauty

Natura & Co sells The Body Shop to Aurelius for US$259 million

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Kitchen Warehouse buys two rivals to create trans-Tasman powerhouse

Celene Ignacio
Financial IR Pro

What Thailand’s innovative stimulus program means for retailers

Michael Baker
Sustainability

Officeworks, Recycle Mate team up in tech and accessories recovery plan

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay