Evening wear brand Alamour The Label to open Sydney flagship in Darlinghurst 

Women fashion brand Alamour The Label will launch its first flagship store in Sydney in mid-month, marking its expansion from online to physical retail.

The store, located at 255C Oxford Street, has a Mediterranean-inspired design in nude and gold tones and offers a range of collections, including the Le Rouge and Honey lines. There will also be cocktail dresses, evening attire, and vacation designs, with prices ranging from $100 to $840.

“We’ve had countless requests from customers to provide a try-on service, especially for our event wear, where it’s crucial to find the perfect fit for special occasions,” said Nouf Bader, creative director at Alamour The Label.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring the Alamour experience to life in a physical space and allow customers to explore our collections firsthand.”

Alamour The Label, founded in 2014, offers fashion designs targeting timeless elegance with feminine confidence. The brand has also received attention from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and Emma Hernan.