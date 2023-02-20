Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Openings & closings

Chinese tea chain Mixue opens its first Australia location

(Source: Mixue)
User Image
Irene Dong
February 20, 2023< 1 mins read

Chinese tea chain Mixue has landed its presence in Australia with the first store opened in Sydney’s World Square. 

The store features a design with floor-to-ceiling windows that span the entire wall and red steel frames. Two additional locations will open in Brisbane and Melbourne in addition to Sydney, with the Brisbane store being nearly open. 

A marketing campaign by Mixue offering “1000 Sydney students to have a drink for free” was launched for the brand’s first location in Sydney. Mixue said that although the price will be different, the quality will not change. 

Founded by Zhang Hongchao in 1997, Mixue Ice Cream and Tea opened its first overseas store in Vietnam in 2018 and currently has 600 stores in 11 Asian countries with 21,000 stores in China.

As several milk tea companies have begun to expand in the market over the past two years, Australia appears to be a promising market for milk tea players.

Global milk tea giant Gong Cha announced plans to open 17 new stores to its existing 118 locations in Australia last year. Gotcha and Chatime both revealed their plans to expand into Australia in 2021 as well as their priorities for the following several years.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Transport Workers Union wins enforceable rates
Legal
Transport Workers Union wins enforceable rates
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Store design
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Super Retail Group delivers strong first-half sales, online growth
Super Retail Group
Super Retail Group delivers strong first-half sales, online growth
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
Marketing
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Sustainability
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Author's latest articles
Chemist Warehouse launches ‘disruptor’ optometry chain
Openings & closings
Chemist Warehouse launches ‘disruptor’ optometry chain
Australasian talent heads up Calvin Klein ‘Feel Pride’ campaign
Fashion & accessories
Australasian talent heads up Calvin Klein ‘Feel Pride’ campaign
Nissan and New Balance create ‘Kicks’ car in Tokyo
Sports & adventure
Nissan and New Balance create ‘Kicks’ car in Tokyo
Adidas launches its first new label in 50 years
Sports & adventure
Adidas launches its first new label in 50 years
Ikea commissions Annie Leibovitz for Life at Home series
Marketing
Ikea commissions Annie Leibovitz for Life at Home series