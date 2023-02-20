Chinese tea chain Mixue opens its first Australia location

Chinese tea chain Mixue has landed its presence in Australia with the first store opened in Sydney’s World Square.

The store features a design with floor-to-ceiling windows that span the entire wall and red steel frames. Two additional locations will open in Brisbane and Melbourne in addition to Sydney, with the Brisbane store being nearly open.

A marketing campaign by Mixue offering “1000 Sydney students to have a drink for free” was launched for the brand’s first location in Sydney. Mixue said that although the price will be different, the quality will not change.

Founded by Zhang Hongchao in 1997, Mixue Ice Cream and Tea opened its first overseas store in Vietnam in 2018 and currently has 600 stores in 11 Asian countries with 21,000 stores in China.

As several milk tea companies have begun to expand in the market over the past two years, Australia appears to be a promising market for milk tea players.

Global milk tea giant Gong Cha announced plans to open 17 new stores to its existing 118 locations in Australia last year. Gotcha and Chatime both revealed their plans to expand into Australia in 2021 as well as their priorities for the following several years.