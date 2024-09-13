Australian minimalist label Status Anxiety opens NYC store

Australian minimalist fashion brand Status Anxiety has launched its first physical location in New York City’s Nolita.

The store, located at 248 Elizabeth Street, offers ethically sourced leather goods with a focus on biodegradable materials and environmental impact reduction. It has been designed in a minimalist style, with white as the primary colour.

Will Sked founded Status Anxiety in 2004 after recognising a need in the market for simple, fashionable men’s wallets.

The brand’s high-quality leather and minimal branding swiftly gained popularity among consumers, and Status Anxiety began to appear in chic boutiques across Australia.

The brand now has five stores in Australia and one in New Zealand, and the New York location is its first physical presence outside Oceania.

Status Anxiety adheres to its philosophy of “challenging the social pressures of status anxiety by focussing on authenticity over appearance”.