Leibovich is back: Ex-Catch founders to lead re-commerce for Shiperoo

Logistics and returns management company Shiperoo has tapped Catch co-founders Gabby and Hezi Leibovich to lead its new direct-to-consumer platform that focuses on selling returned items at discounted prices.

The Leibovich brothers are known as pioneers in the online retail sector, having co-founded and led multiple successful online businesses, including Catch of the Day, Scoopon, and Eatnow (now Menulog).

Shiperoo’s new platform aims to prevent unnecessary waste from going to landfills while creating additional revenue streams for retailers.

Nishan Wijemanne, co-founder of Shiperoo, expressed confidence in the Leibovich brothers, describing them as having a forward-thinking mindset and bringing a wealth of experience to the table.

“Their track record of building successful online businesses and their commitment to tackling the pressing issues of excess stock and waste in the e-commerce industry make them invaluable additions to our board,” said Wijemanne.

“Combining their knowledge and skillsets with ours creates an enviable combination to tackle this growing industry problem head-on.”

Through Shiperoo’s new re-commerce offering, consumers will have access to a wide range of discounted products that were returned and not fit to be resold as new.

Store categories include apparel, electronics, footwear, homeware, and beauty.

In addition, the platform will utilise the company’s existing AI-driven automation tools and same-day shipping capabilities to streamline retailers’ operations.

“The re-commerce space is filled with untapped potential,” added Gabby. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we can reduce waste and drive profitability for retailers. We look forward to tackling these challenges with the two of them head-on.”