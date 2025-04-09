Why Hong Kong kidswear retailer Retykle chose the UAE for its next act

ated entry into what founder Sarah Garner believes could be a major frontier for resale fashion. “Our showroom in the Dubai Investment Park area serves as a multifaceted space that combines our workspace, warehouse and showroom,” Garner, Retykle’s founder and CEO, said. “This setup allows us to offer a unique experience similar to our other markets in Hong Kong and Singapore.” And it might be arriving at just the right time. While resale is booming globally, children’s fashion, a segment historically neglected by mainstream resale platforms, is emerging as one of its most viable frontiers. The Middle East bet The UAE is a curious case in the global fashion ecosystem. On one hand, it’s a hub for luxury shopping, driven by high disposable incomes, international tourism and a deep affinity for global brands. On the other, it’s a growing epicentre for sustainability discourse in the MENA region. “In contrast to Hong Kong and Singapore, where the resale market has been established for some time, the UAE is emerging as a strong contender for sustainable retail practices,” Garner said. “A significant 53 per cent of Middle Eastern consumers express a willingness to pay extra for sustainable products, indicating a robust demand for eco-friendly options.” Retykle secured funding from Dubai-based investors to support its launch, marking the first time the company has raised capital from the region. To date, it has raised more than $3.1 million globally, with backers including Singapore’s Pine Venture Partners and Lazada co-founder Tim Rath. “The UAE’s diverse population of stylish parents who prioritise quality and sustainability makes it an ideal market for our curated selection of premium kidswear brands,” she said. “Our unique proposition as the first AI-enabled marketplace dedicated to baby and kidswear allows us to cater specifically to this demographic while promoting responsible consumption.” The founder added the company is actively exploring additional physical locations and partnerships in the region. But entering a new geography, especially one with as many regulatory, logistical and cultural nuances as the UAE, is not without its friction. Garner says the team faced challenges with commercial real estate costs, company setup and brand awareness. “Building brand awareness in a new market always poses unique challenges,” she said. “We are implementing a multifaceted marketing strategy that includes targeted digital campaigns, partnerships with local influencers and community engagement initiatives.” Bigger plan Garner never intended to become a pioneer in circular fashion. But in the closet chaos that followed the birth of her first child, the former luxury fashion executive stumbled upon a problem hiding in plain sight: children grow fast and their wardrobes can barely keep up. Outgrown items, many barely worn, were piling up. In 2016, Garner launched Retykle, a resale platform focused exclusively on baby and kidswear. In the nine years since, the company has grown into Asia’s leading circular fashion platform for kids and maternity wear, expanding into Singapore and rehoming more than 500,000 items. Its catalog features more than 2500 international brands, including Bonpoint, Jacadi, Petit Bateau and Ralph Lauren, with prices typically sitting 50-90 per cent below retail. Unlike adult fashion, children’s clothing doesn’t get “loved to death”; it gets outgrown. The potential for re-circulation is massive if the infrastructure exists. That’s where Retykle is doubling down. Beyond its consumer-facing platform, the company has built backend tools for brands looking to implement takeback or resale programs without reinventing the wheel. It also built AI-powered tools to streamline intake, pricing, tagging and customer resale, making it less a consignment shop and more a re-commerce engine. Following the launch, the company is now actively exploring opportunities for further expansion into other markets within the Middle East as well as in the US. “In line with our broader vision, we are considering strategic partnerships and collaborations that can help amplify our impact in the sustainable fashion sector,” she said. The new normal? Still, challenges loom. The resale market is becoming crowded, and competition from generalist platforms like The RealReal or Vestiaire Collective, both of which have flirted with expanding into kidswear, could eventually encroach on Retykle’s niche. Meanwhile, customer acquisition costs remain steep, especially in premium markets like the UAE. But Garner remains undeterred. “By expanding our reach and influence, we hope to contribute significantly to reducing waste in the children’s fashion industry and fostering a culture of responsible and circular consumption within the UAE and beyond,” she said.