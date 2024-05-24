IR ProFashion & accessories

What it takes for emerging designers to break into Australia’s fashion industry

AFW Next Gen runway. Sourced: Getty Images.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
While established fashion brands are attempting to find solid ground in the current economic downturn, a new guard of Australian designers are trying to get their foot in the door. Fashion is an industry that worships breakthrough talent but gaining access to the necessary resources to innovate and disrupt is half the battle. Australian Fashion Week’s Next Gen runway spotlighted emerging brands Emily Watson, Potirakis, House of Campbell and Amy Lawrence as the industry’s next frontier. This

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay