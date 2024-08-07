BusinessSports & adventure

VF Corporation’s net loss more than triples in fiscal first quarter

By Celene Ignacio

Outdoor apparel retailer VF Corporation’s net loss more than tripled in the fiscal first quarter amid lower revenue across the majority of its brands.

The group’s net loss surged 350.8 per cent year over year to US$258.9 million as net revenues declined 8.6 per cent to $1.91 billion.

The North Face brand’s revenue fell 3 per cent to $524.2 million while Vans’ revenue plunged 21 per cent to $581.8 million.

Timberland’s revenue dipped 10 per cent to $229.4 million and Dickies’ revenue dropped 15 per cent to $116.8 million.

Other brands’ revenue increased 8 per cent to $455.0 million.

“While the business is still down, the rate of decline moderated quarter-over-quarter versus Q4 and across almost all our brands,” said Bracken Darrell, VF Corporation president and CEO.

“We advanced further on the Reinvent transformation plan. We are on track to deliver our targeted cost savings and we have addressed one of our top financial priorities to strengthen the balance sheet with the announced sale of Supreme.”

The company expects to complete the divestiture of Supreme by the end of the calendar year, reporting it as discontinued operations starting in the fiscal second quarter.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Myer store front
Financial

Myer reports sales lift despite economic challenges

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Workforce

Coles names Anna Croft as its new chief commercial officer

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Luxury

Majority stake in Zimmermann set to be sold to US investor 

Tong Van
A pink tinted look at Barbie’s retail legacy. Source: Zara
Marketing IR Pro

The big business of Barbie: how the 60-year-old brand is taking over retail

Aron Lewin
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

Why this founder believes it’s time to reinvent Singapore’s retail scene

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay