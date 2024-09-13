Uniqlo to open 20 flagship stores in Europe, North America and Asia

Uniqlo is aggressively expanding its reach by opening more than 20 flagship stores in Asia, Europe, and North America from this month, taking its worldwide store count to more than 2500.

In Asia, the Fast Retailing-owned brand will open its largest store in South Korea at the Lotte World Mall and its first overseas roadside store featuring a new design concept in Bangkok, Thailand.

The new roadside store is based on the brand’s Maebashi Minami Inter Store with the concept that customers can learn about the company from a corporate point of view, beyond being a store where people buy their clothes.

Meanwhile, in North America, the brand will open its first store in Houston and Dallas, Texas, and six new stores on the West Coast in California.

In Europe, Uniqlo will debut in Poland and Rotterdam with its first physical stores in the cities, and it will open a second store in Rome Termini Station, Italy. More new flagships are planned for Coal Drops Yard in London, at Scotland, at Copenhagen in Denmark, and at Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Moreover, the company will open stores in India, a regional flagship store in Wuhan, China, and five major stores in Japan.

“In recent years, the concept of LifeWear as ‘the ultimate everyday wear that enriches the lives of everyone’ has resonated with people, and brand recognition and customer base have been expanding in Europe and North America,” said Uniqlo in a statement.

“The company will accelerate store openings in these regions, driving further growth of its global business.”