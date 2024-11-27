Unilever to build US$105 million ‘digital-first’ fragrance house

Unilever is investing €100 million (US$105 million) to build a “world-class, digital-first” fragrance house, aimed at boosting the expansion of its fragrance segment.

The fragrance house will be powered by digital and AI technology, as well as neuroscience techniques to better understand how smell affects mood and enhances emotional wellbeing. There will also be 1000 raw materials available to create a unique fragrance formula.

“This initiative will enable us to create and develop our own fragrances, as well as continue to work closely with our important existing partners in the industry,” said Richard Slater, chief R&D officer at Unilever.

In addition, the consumer goods corporation collaborates with experienced perfumers from the UK, the US, and India to work on its global portfolio of brands.

“By recruiting expert perfumers and leveraging new capabilities including digital technology and AI, we will help drive unmissable brand superiority in line with Unilever’s Growth Action Plan, developing fragrances that consumers love and enhancing the overall experience of our products,” Richard added.

Earlier this month, the FMCG giant announced the sale of its Russian unit to Arnest Group, a local manufacturer of cosmetics, perfumes, and household items. The sale ended the company’s direct presence in Russia.