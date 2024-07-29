BusinessOnline marketplaces

Kogan’s revenue falls amid lower gross sales

(Source: Kogan)
By Celene Ignacio

Kogan‘s revenue declined amid lower gross sales in the last fiscal year – but the company has marked a milestone, exceeding 500,000 members of its First subscription program for the first time.

The online retailer’s revenue fell 6.1 per cent to $459.7 million as Kogan.com’s sales slid 6.4 per cent to $313.2 million and its New Zealand Mighty Ape division’s revenue tumbled 5.4 per cent to $146.5 million.

Full-year gross sales fell 4.8 per cent to $808.9 million.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenue slightly rose by 0.2 per cent to $105.6 million while gross sales fell 1.4 per cent to $1894.1 million.

“Cost of living pressures are driving customers to Kogan.com and we’re working harder than ever to ensure we save our customers a lot of money,” said Ruslan Kogan, Kogan CEO.

“While Kogan First subscribers are saving a lot of money shopping online, they are also recognising that if their essential services like phone plan, electricity or NBN isn’t with Kogan.com, then they’re probably paying too much.”

The company ended the fiscal year with over 502,000 subscribers, up 25 per cent.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

H&M sues Shein, alleging designs were copied

Sean Cao
Fashion & accessories

Adaptive fashion brand The Shapes United gains US foothold via Walmart

Inside Small Business
Financial

Skechers sets quarterly sales record of US$2.01 billion

Irene Dong
Travel retail IR Pro

Taking flight: Samsonite sales soar as it embraces sustainable design

Anil Prabha
Customer IR Pro

How retailers can capitalise on consumers’ move away from name brands

Dean Blake
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay