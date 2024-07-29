Ermenegildo Zegna’s first-half revenue hits US$1 billion

Luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna reported revenues of USD$1.08 billion (€960.1 million) for the first half of this year, a 6.3 per cent increase from the year prior.

The group’s revenue for the second quarter reached $555.1 million (€497.0 million), representing a 4.7 per cent year-over-year increase and a 0.4 per cent organic decrease.

Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, chairman and CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, attributed the company’s growth to improved organic performance.

“These results confirm that we are successfully delivering on Zegna’s evolution,” he said.

The Zegna segment – which includes Zegna-branded products, textiles, and third-party brands – generated revenues of $739.4 million (€660.5 million), up 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tom Ford’s fashion segment’s revenues amounted to $166.4 million (€148.5 million), reflecting a 4.7 per cent organic increase.

However, the Thom Browne segment posted revenues of $187.6 million (€166.9 million), a decrease from $233.6 million (€208.0 million).

By region, EMEA led revenue growth with $376.6 million (€336.6 million), marking a 4.3 per cent increase.

The Americas followed with revenues of $276.6 million (€246.0 million), reflecting a 29.4 per cent growth, while Apac grew to $123.2 million (€110.0 million), representing a 33.8 per cent increase.

Zegna said the company recognises the challenges this year but will continue to act with “perseverance and firmness” to pursue its long-term ambitions.

“Looking ahead, I remain fully confident in the strategy we have put in place and the trajectory we are on,” he concluded.