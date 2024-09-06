Adairs MD and CEO Mark Ronan resigns

Adairs MD and CEO Mark Ronan will leave the furniture retailer early next year to pursue other opportunities.

“Adairs has been a large part of my life for nearly two decades and I feel that the time has come to make a change, consider what the future holds, and pursue new opportunities,” said Ronan.

Having joined Adairs as finance manager in September 2007, Ronan has transitioned over the years into merchandise planning manager, head of retail operations, and then COO until being appointed CEO in November 2016.

Prior to joining Adairs, he was operations manager at Sovereign Hotel Group and finance manager at River Capital.

“After significant discussion, we have accepted and understand Mark’s decision,” said Kate Spargo, Adairs interim chair.

“Mark is a genuine retailer who appreciates the importance of exciting customers through both product and service, whilst his passion for excellence in retail execution has been an asset for the company over many years.”