SectorsOpenings & closings

Savers opens boutique thrift store in Sydney

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Thrift retailer Savers has opened a boutique thrift store on Oxford Street, Darlinghust in Sydney – the first of its kind in Australia.

The thrift store opening comes three months after Savers expanded into the suburb of Hoxton Park Prestons.

“We’re excited to introduce Sydney shoppers to our first-ever Australian boutique store, a unique concept that takes our Thrift Proud movement to the next level,” said Michael Fisher, Savers Australia MD.

“The new store will not only showcase the best in pre-loved fashion but will also strengthen our commitment to sustainability and community impact.”

Together with existing Savers stores, the Darlinghurst store is expected to contribute to diverting 7.5 million kilograms of textile waste from landfills annually.

