Tumi’s Aris Maroulis on his versatile career journey and brand building

nd previously led Montblanc China and Folli Follie Group across more than 75 cities. Inside Retail talked to Maroulis about his career journey, leadership philosophy and the evolving role of Tumi in a fast-changing retail landscape. Inside Retail: You’ve had a diverse career spanning consulting, luxury retail, commercial real estate and now Tumi. What drew you to the brand, and how does this role align with your experience? Aris Maroulis: Even before joining the brand, I followed Tumi closely for many years, both as a customer and as a luxury brand and business strategist. I have always been impressed by its innovation, meticulous design, unparalleled performance and customer-first approach. What drew me to Tumi and this role was the opportunity to make a difference by elevating and enhancing the Tumi brand and business in this highly dynamic region. Having spent 15 years focused on the Asian market, joining Tumi allows me to apply my knowledge of the luxury retail environment and consumer behaviour in the region. After one year with Tumi, my experience has surpassed my expectations. We are a highly dynamic brand and team, and we continue to push ourselves to do better each day, for the benefit of our customers, our team and all stakeholders. IR: What leadership lessons have you carried with you across industries, from consulting to retail to real estate? AM: The key leadership lessons I have carried with me include the importance of understanding local markets, making sure to respect the different cultures and customs while staying true to an overarching brand identity. This is why I take care to build strong teams with diverse perspectives and deep local knowledge. Another key parameter is building towards long-term sustainable performance, while being open to adjusting tactics in this highly dynamic and exciting region. IR: You’ve worked in consulting, retail and real estate. What advice do you have for professionals looking to transition across industries? AM: Always look for opportunities to learn new skills and gain new experiences. You never know where they will lead. Be open to take on new challenges. Reflect on your learnings to identify and develop transcending skills. How do your diverse experiences form an overall narrative? How do they help you have a more in-depth and lasting impact versus a single industry and single functional expert? Networking is also a great way to cultivate relationships across industries. That way you can gain valuable insights into whether transitioning to a different field or role is right for you. IR: What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received? AM: The best career advice I’ve ever received is to never stop learning and stretching yourself beyond what you think you are capable of. Working across different countries and industries has enabled me to adapt and grow in ways I never could have if I played it safe. These experiences have been invaluable as I navigate the complexities of overseeing Tumi’s operations and business management across diverse markets. IR: What do you consider your most significant career achievement so far? AM: My greatest achievement has been earning the trust of world-class companies like Tumi to lead their businesses and help take their brand to the next level. There’s nothing better than driving growth while delivering an exceptional customer experience, and being part of a team of thriving creatives and innovators. I am thrilled to be celebrating Tumi’s 50th anniversary this year, and am honoured to be part of the Tumi journey across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. IR: What habits or routines help you stay effective as a leader overseeing such a large and diverse region? AM: I enjoy being in each market; seeing the stores, talking to people, spending time with colleagues in each market and especially with our front-line colleagues who interact with our customers every day. It is important to keep connected to what is going on, without stifling local leadership. I also enjoy spending time with the teams outside the office environment, when people become more open to share their thoughts, ideas and challenges. With a lot of travelling, it is important to get as much exercise and sleep as possible. I need to do better at that! IR: If you could go back and give advice to your younger self at the start of your career, what would it be? AM: I would advise myself to not put too much pressure on myself. Build and nurture relationships, keep an open mind, be flexible because life has many twists and turns. Remain authentic and learn to be a lifelong learner. Everything else will follow. Further reading: Moleskine’s CEO Christophe Archaimbault on his leadership journey.