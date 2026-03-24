Myer boss pushes change with digital success

The pursuit of a strong digital platform and a diversified portfolio is going to continue for Myer, the group’s executive chair told Inside Retail.

The discussion came after the department store retailer revealed strong half-year results. In them, the confirmation of a record 5.1 million users on its Myer One platform showed changing tides at the brick-and-mortar giant.

“Both are important depending on the segment,” Wirth said, dispelling the notion that the company could become digital-first.

“This is all about giving the customer a choice and giving a true representation both in-store and online.”

The group has started 2026 with a series of aggressive changes to its portfolio; deals with Mac Cosmetics, La Mer, Guerlain, and the acquisition of five apparel brands from Solomon Lew seem to be just the beginning.

“We have a three-to-five-year strategy here, and we’re on year one,” Wirth added.