Ramadan shopping trends unpacked: What retailers need to know

opping period across Southeast Asia, with retail sales seeing consistent year-over-year growth,” Sukesh Singh, commercial director, Southeast Asia at Criteo, told Inside Retail. According to the company, from 2022 to 2023, sales increased by 8 per cent, followed by an even stronger surge of 16 per cent from 2023 to 2024. Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim market, saw a 21 per cent growth in retail transactions last year, while Singapore posted a 7 per cent increase. However, Indonesia experienced an 11 per cent decline in online sales, pointing to shifting consumer preferences and the need for brands to refine their Ramadan strategies. Beyond retail, the travel sector also flourished during this period, with a 29 per cent year-over-year increase in bookings last year as consumers planned Eid getaways and family reunions. Shopping patterns remain distinct throughout the holy month, with sales peaking in the last two weeks. The highest surge was recorded on April 4 last year, with a 28 per cent spike, coinciding with a double-day shopping event. Consumer activity also shifts throughout the day, with online sales spiking late at night and in the early morning, particularly between Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of fast). Understanding the patterns According to Singh, shopping activity begins well before the peak spending period, making it essential for brands to start their campaigns early. “Sales tend to surge in the final two weeks of Ramadan, and understanding these peak periods allows brands to optimise promotions and inventory management accordingly,” he said. This year, Ramadan began on February 28 and ends on March 30. “Late-night and pre-dawn shopping patterns also highlight the need for targeted retail media placements during these high-traffic hours. Additionally, personalisation plays a critical role in consumer engagement, with brands that leverage tailored product recommendations seeing stronger conversions,” Singh said. The expert added that by investing in retail media networks, brands can reach shoppers in a high-intent environment, ensuring visibility at the point of purchase. The brands that successfully integrated these strategies during Ramadan 2024 were able to maximise engagement, boost sales and create more meaningful connections with consumers. “For this year, brands that prioritise these insights and continue refining their approach will be best positioned to thrive during the Ramadan shopping season,” he said. According to Criteo’s latest report, across Southeast Asia, the top three product categories with the highest growth during Ramadan have remained consistent over the last three years. Religious and ceremonial items led the growth, with sales soaring by 63 per cent last year. As families prepare for Eid celebrations, new clothing purchases remain a strong tradition. Sales in this category grew by 23 per cent, with Malaysia recording a 41 per cent increase in dress sales and Indonesia witnessing a 96 per cent rise in pants sales. What to expect in Ramadan 2025 Despite economic uncertainties, Ramadan remains a high-spending period. With consistent trends in recent years, brands can expect similar consumer behaviours in 2025. However, brands should pay close attention to economic conditions and evolving consumer sentiment. “Consumers are increasingly looking for promotions, bundled offers, and loyalty rewards that enhance their shopping experience without compromising on quality,” said Singh. “For brands, this means striking a balance between offering competitive pricing and delivering meaningful value through curated shopping experiences, exclusive deals, and personalised recommendations.” While essentials like food and religious items will continue to be high-priority purchases, the demand for non-essentials such as fashion and home goods indicates that Ramadan is a time when consumers are willing to spend more to celebrate the occasion. Singh said while special offers play an important role in driving conversions, capturing the full potential of the Ramadan shopping season requires a multi-faceted approach. With multiple brands vying for consumer attention, those that fail to establish strong visibility risk losing market share. “Timing is critical, as browsing activity begins weeks before peak purchasing periods. Brands that launch campaigns early can influence consumer decision-making and stay top-of-mind throughout Ramadan,” he said. “Personalisation is also relevant as brands are reviewing real-time insights to serve more relevant product recommendations and contextual advertising, creating a more seamless and engaging shopping experience.” Further reading: How pureplay retailers can create immersive experiences online.