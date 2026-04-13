CareersLuxury

The 40-year story behind Stefano Gabbana’s departure from Dolce & Gabbana

Founders of Dolce & Gabbana
Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce founded Dolce & Gabbana in 1985. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Tong Van
When Stefano Gabbana took his bow at the end of Dolce & Gabbana’s February 2026 womenswear show, little did the industry know that two months prior, he had resigned as chairman of the company.  The fashion giant’s long-serving chief executive, Alfonso Dolce, was quietly appointed as the new chairman of the business Stefano helped build from a single Milan studio into a 1.9 billion euros luxury house. Dolce & Gabbana had been careful, in every public communication about this

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