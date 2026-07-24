Just Cuts makes Canadian debut

Australian hairdressing chain Just Cuts has expanded into Canada with its first salon at Stone Road Mall in Guelph.

Founded in 1990 by Denis McFadden, Just Cuts offers haircuts for men, women and children, with all stylists being fully qualified professionals. The business now has more than 230 salons across Australia, New Zealand and the UK, a network of 3500 stylists, and over 100,000 clients each week.

The chain operates a simple walk-in concept, without requiring customers to book their appointments in advance. It aims to create a more convenient experience for busy customers instead of a lengthy salon visit.

The Guelph location paves the way for future openings in several other Canadian cities. The company will expand to Masonville Place in London this November and Limeridge Mall in Hamilton and Dufferin Mall in Toronto in early January, with additional Ontario locations under consideration.

“Canada has always stood out as a market that shares many of the same values as Australia: great service, strong communities and busy lifestyles,” said McFadden. “We’re excited to partner with Canadian entrepreneurs, create rewarding careers for local stylists and build salons that feel genuinely connected to the communities they serve.”

All Just Cuts salons are locally owned and operated. Canadian stylists are trained to the same professional standards as in Australia.

The stores also carry the exclusive Justice Professional haircare collection, developed specifically for the Just Cuts network.