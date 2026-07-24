BusinessStrategy

How the Royal Pop collab turned the tide for Swatch Group

A close-up shot of a Royal Pop yellow and pink pocketwatch.
“The brands that succeed won’t be selling time at all—they’ll be selling connection.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Swatch Group’s return to sales growth after two difficult years appears to mark a welcome turnaround for the Swiss watchmaker. The company reported an 8.5 per cent year-over-year increase in half-year net sales, reaching approximately US$3.9 billion, with sales rising strongly across key markets, including the US (27 per cent), Spain (28 per cent) and China (9 per cent). However, analysts have largely attributed the turnaround to its high-profile collaboration with jeweller Audemars Piguet, du

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