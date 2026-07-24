BusinessStrategy

Inside Nike’s great China purge: Fewer sellers, one brand

Nike Greater China’s House of Innovation 001 flagship store in Shanghai
“This is about reducing fragmentation and strengthening the consumer journey.” (Source: Nike)
By Tong Van
Nike has decided that the only way to fix its sprawling, discount-riddled digital marketplace in China is to tear most of it down. From January 2027, the company will cut off thousands of online distributors in Mainland China, narrowing its e-commerce footprint to Nike.com.cn, the Nike App and the official flagship stores it operates on Tmall, JD.com and Douyin. This also means with limited exceptions for licensee partners, the vast network run by its brick-and-mortar partners and secondary dist

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sydney Sweeney campaign
Marketing

‘Great Jeans’: Bold Sydney Sweeney campaign fuels American Eagle stock surge

Aishwarya Venugopal
Leadership IR Pro

Castlery’s marketing VP Leah Howatson talks AI, localisation and lasting design

Tong Van
Nicole Kidman for Cle de Peau
Marketing

Cle de Peau taps Nicole Kidman as brand ambassador

Kaycee Enerva
Grab drivers
Supply chain IR Pro

Asia’s dangerous deliveries: Why good CX is part of the problem

Michael Baker
a bag from Louis Vuitton men's Spring Summer collection
Luxury

LVMH’s sales down amid lower demand for luxury fashion and wine

Sean Cao
Who Is Elijah campaign image
Marketing IR Pro

Why building in public can backfire for brands – especially female-led ones

Ebony Coatsworth
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay