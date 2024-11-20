StoresOpenings & closings

Just Cuts unveils new store design

Just Cuts new design
The design is in collaboration with creative firm The General Store
By Irene Dong

Hairdressing franchise Just Cut has introduced a brand revamp as part of its efforts to improve customer experience. 

The new design, built in collaboration with creative firm The General Store, incorporates a “Salon of the Future” idea that will be implemented throughout Just Cuts locations across the country. 

The updated Just Cuts logo has a sleek black design and brand guidelines that are consistent with the salon’s new look.

“This refresh brings a modern vibe to our classic Just Cuts values. We’re proud of our heritage, and this new look reflects where we’ve come from and where we’re going,” said Just Cuts CEO Amber Manning. 

“We’re staying true to what our Clients love – quality, simplicity and making sure every visit is a great experience.”

The brand revamp aims to make the customer experience as easy as possible, from the digital check-in kiosk to the Just Cuts App, which offers real-time salon wait times, online check-in, and loyalty benefits.

