Business|Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group reports record sales to drive strong profit

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 17, 2023< 1 mins read

Super Retail Group expects to report profits after record first-half sales from all core brands, according to preliminary results.

For the 26 weeks to December 31, the business says sales grew 15 per cent to $1.9 billion after all brands traded strongly over the peak cyber sales and Christmas holiday trading period.

Normalised profit before tax is expected to range between $212 million and $218 million while like-for-like sales for the half were up 11 per cent.

Sports retail subsidiary Rebel registered $682 million in sales followed by BCF at $447 million and Macpac at $101 million.

Group MD and CEO Anthony Heraghty described this as a “record first-half sales performance”.

“Effective and targeted promotions and a disciplined approach to cost management have ensured that this top-line growth has translated into strong first-half earnings.”

Further details on the first half performance will be released during an interim results presentation in February.

