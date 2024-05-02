New-gen Michael Hill flagship opens in Melbourne

Michael Hill has opened a new concept global flagship store at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne.

The jewellery company partnered with The General Store for the design of the new store, which aligns with the new brand design look and feel.

“The global flagship, which took 18 months to come to fruition from concept to brick-and-mortar, is more than just a retail space, it’s a carefully crafted environment that invites customers to immerse themselves in the world of Michael Hill,” said Daniel Bracken, CEO at Michael Hill.

The new store features bespoke cabinetry, and design elements such as clean lines and gentle curves, and uses natural materials, reflecting the brand’s ethos and an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication.

“The store design allows customers to navigate easily through zones that each tell a different story, finishing with the beautifully curated diamond and engagement destination, with individual consultation areas for customers to relax and enjoy the experience,” said Bracken.

The Chadstone global flagship store is the first of the new concept stores expected across Australia, New Zealand and Canada over the coming years.