“What if this happens to us?”: Retailers revisit emergency response plans

ed to respond to a similar scenario. “You can’t write a step-by-step policy for this, all we can do is remind retail teams that they are more important than something happening to the shop,” Anne Natale, Jeanswest’s general manager of retail, told Inside Retail. “We are actively communicating and encouraging our retail teams to act accordingly and reinforcing that we are here to support them through any situation not only at the time but in the weeks and months after.” Since the attack, which left six people dead and 12 people, including an infant, injured, Natale said that conversations within the business have focused on how to be best prepared should a similar event occur in or near a Jeanswest store. “Conversations from team members have been around what if this happens to us? Are we prepared? Are we allowed to close the store or do we have to wait for instructions,” she said. “It has really hit home that this is a situation that none of us ever thought would happen. The events at Westfield Bondi were so horrific and not something as a retailer in Australia we imagined ever having to be prepared for. “We feel that reissuing our guidelines and suggestions for acting safely has given a level of comfort; however, the tragedy of the lives lost at Bondi will never be far from our thoughts.” Natale said that Jeanswest has encouraged its team members to use the employee counselling hotline and noted that the after-effects of an incident like this can creep up on people, even if they weren’t present during the attack. “Talking about this is important,” she said. Natale, who has over 20 years of experience in retail management and leading retail teams, said that emergency response plans have traditionally focused on evacuation plans and how to handle a hold-up scenario, but that may need to change. “Now we have to rethink everything not just for our teams but for public safety in our stores,” Natale said. This has involved rewriting emergency response policies to emphasise the importance of staff and public safety within the retailer’s stores. “Reinforcing that staff are to put themselves, their team members and the customers first with steps to shut down, stay hidden and call for help,” Natale said. Another important point is that teams should not wait for police or security to advise on what to do in these types of emergencies, but to “respond immediately and protect themselves,” she said. In addition, it’s a good idea for retailers to partake in all training opportunities that shopping centre landlords offer. Formalising safeguards In addition to individual retailers’ emergency response plans, shopping centres are considering changes in the way they operate. The Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA), a national industry group for major shopping centre owners, managers and developers, praised the Queensland Government’s recent expansion of Jack’s Law as part of its Community Safety Plan. The new law will allow wanding, bodily checks with hand-held electronic devices with the ability to detect metal, explosives and/or illicit substances, to occur within shopping centres. “Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety within shopping centres,” Angus Nardi, executive director of the SCCA, which has been working with the Queensland Government to reduce retail and youth crime, told Inside Retail. “Dangerous weapons such as knives have increasingly been found in concealed locations at shopping centres, alongside the increased use of knives in incidences. “We commend police minister Mark Ryan, the Queensland police service and Government for their engagement with our industry, and we will continue to work constructively to help ensure community safety and reduce retail and youth crime.” The New South Wales government announced a review of regulations for shopping centre security in the wake of the attack, though the NSW Premier Chris Minns stressed there wouldn’t be any immediate changes made: “The government is not considering policy changes in relation to stun guns or firearms,” he said. Scentre Group, which is the owner of Westfield Bondi Junction, has confirmed its full participation in the coronial inquiry process including security arrangements and practices within its locations. In addition, Scentre Group will review all aspects of the security protective equipment within its centres and will continue to be supportive of increased protection for guards as it is deemed necessary, in addition to providing the appropriate Westfield staff with protective vests. Currently, most security guards are not permitted to be armed in shopping centres in NSW. In addition to the retail industry, the review will consider the rules and regulations for guards in crowded places and locations where the risk of threat could be posed, including hospitals. Working together Scentre Group has stated that its focus is on safeguarding the community, tenants and patrons of its shopping centres and exploring all avenues to ensure the well-being and safety of staff are top of mind. Westfield Bondi Junction re-opened for trade on April 19 after closing for trade after the attack. It waived retailers’ rents from April 13-19 in light of the tragic events. In a media release issued on April 18, Scentre Group CEO Elliott Rusanow said, “Since the tragedy, our priority has been engaging with the victims’ families, those directly impacted and the community on how to respond. “Our focus is on supporting our people, our business partners and the broader community who love Westfield Bondi.” Inside Retail understands that some of the facts around this event – and some of the content shared on social media – may cause distress to some people. If you or someone you know needs help, there are services available to assist, including Lifeline (13 11 14), Kids Helpline (1800 551 800) and Beyond Blue (1300 224 636).