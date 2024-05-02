BusinessStrategy

“What if this happens to us?”: Retailers revisit emergency response plans

By Tamera Francis
In the wake of the tragic Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing attack on April 13, Australian retailers have been revisiting their emergency response plans to ensure they are fully prepared for every contingency. Whilst many businesses have had emergency response plans in place for many years, recent events have highlighted the importance of proactive and continuous training, support and effective lines of communication between frontline retail staff and corporate teams to ensure they are prepared

