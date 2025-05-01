Hog’s Breath Cafe taps former RFG exec as CEO

Dining chain Hog’s Breath Cafe has appointed Tom Elliott as its new CEO.

Elliott previously worked as a senior executive at Retail Food Group (RFG) and brings 14 years of experience in franchise operations and brand reinvention to the new CEO role.

“Tom brings a perfect balance of operational rigour and brand creativity. He understands that at the heart of Hog’s Breath is a guest experience that’s personal, generous, memorable – and he’s passionate about building that in new, exciting ways,” said Mai Algie, Hog’s Breath Cafe’s director.

Under his leadership, the brand is shifting its focus to the chain’s operational renovation, acceleration of digital and technology platforms, and brand-story-focused marketing.

“We’re focused on transforming Hog’s Breath into a brand that stays true to its irreverent, fun-loving DNA while delivering an experience that’s fresh, tech-enabled, and built around the customer at every touchpoint,” said Elliott.

“This is about creating a Hog’s Breath that feels both nostalgic and new. A place where long-time fans and first-time visitors feel equally welcome.”

Last year, the chain planned to open more 20 restaurants by 2029.