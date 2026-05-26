BusinessStrategy

Why convenience alone no longer wins customers

Uber Eats matcha campaign.
Why personality matters more than ever. (Source: Uber eats)
By Dom Megna
Consumers today expect convenience. That much is obvious. Follow the thinking of Tom Goodwin on LinkedIn, and you’ll find some sharp observations about the modern consumer and the growing importance of making things as easy as possible for customers. He’s right. Amazon, Uber Eats and Apple have set the bar high for digital services. Bricks-and-mortar retailers do what they can with self-checkouts, easy-to-navigate layouts, easy returns and similar conveniences. Everyone is spending enormous

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