Shein launches award for aspiring Australian designers

By Irene Dong

Fashion retailer Shein has launched its first Australia-only fashion design competition, the Shein RISE Student Designer Challenge, following the global Shein x Challenge design competition in March. 

The Shein RISE Student Designer Challenge invites Australian students to create creative ideas based on the theme “Retro-Futurism”. 

The best three designs will win $10,000, $5000, and $3000 cash for first, second, and third place. In addition, the winner will become a Shein x Designer, receiving mentorship and expert feedback from industry veterans while retaining ownership of their work and earning a commission on design sales. Students who are 18 and above can freely join the competition. 

“Shein is committed to making the business of fashion accessible by way of our flagship incubator programme,” said a Shein spokesperson. 

“The RISE Student Designer Challenge aims to serve as a platform for aspiring designers to showcase their looks in front of a global audience.”

The 20 finalists will be chosen by the Australian people via an online voting method and these votes account for 30 per cent of the final judging scores. 

Finalists will participate in a runway display on September 13. 

