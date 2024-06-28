BusinessMarketing

Shein confirms opening pop up in Perth weeks after cancelling original event

(Source: Shein Australia/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Shein has confirmed it will push through with a three-day pop-up in Perth, weeks after the fashion retailer announced the cancellation of the original event.

The pop-up will open at Centenary Pavilion at Claremont Showground from July 5 to July 7.

The pop-up will showcase Shein’s latest collections, including its autumn-winter apparel and accessories. It will also feature beauty, home, electronics, shoes, and pet outfit collections.

The original event was planned to be held at Lakeside Joondalup on June 21.

“At Lakeside Joondalup we work with a diverse range of retailers, partners and brands to provide our customers with engaging centre experiences,” a Lakeside Joondalup spokesperson told the media.

“This includes short-term pop-up activations with both local businesses and community groups as well as popular brands.

“This activation will no longer be proceeding at Lakeside Joondalup, but we look forward to bringing other new and exciting experiences to our community soon,” the spokesperson concluded.

