Shein plans its first Perth pop up later this month

Shein is getting ready to touchdown in Perth, marking the brand’s first visit to Western Australia after successful activations in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

This will be the global online fashion retailer’s seventh Australian pop-up and is set to showcase its extensive range of on-trend, affordable and size-inclusive collections.

“Shein is thrilled to be making our first visit to Perth, bringing to life another in-person, immersive shopping experience. This time for our Western Australian customers,” said a Shein spokesperson.

“We look forward to showcasing some exciting installments for Shein fans, specifically highlighting must-haves for autumn and winter.”

The autumn and winter ranges available to Perth consumers will include, but not be limited to Shein’s Curve, Icon, Clasi, Vcay and Prive collections.

Shoppers can also interact with Shein’s exclusive beauty bar, offering make-up tutorials and complimentary touch-ups featuring its best-selling Sheglam products.