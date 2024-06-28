SectorsSports & adventure

Helly Hansen makes its Melbourne debut

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Helly Hansen has opened at Galleria Shopping Plaza on Bourke Street, its first location in Melbourne.

The new Melbourne store will showcase the brand’s latest resort ski range – Hod. The collection is designed with the company’s waterproof and weatherproof Helly Tech technology.

The store opening follows the opening of a Mosman store in March.

Helly Hansen will open another shop in Queenstown, New Zealand next month, bringing the total number of stores globally to 12 by the end of the year.

The brand originated from Norway, selling outdoor clothing and sports equipment for more than 140 years.

