Salomon opens first concept store in Sydney

By My Nguyen

Amer Sports has launched a Sydney flagship store for the adventure and lifestyle brand Salomon, as part of the brand’s global expansion strategy.

Situated in The Galeries shopping centre in the city’s CBD, the split-corner store features decorative elements such as exposed concrete and polished cement, creating a landscape that mimics mountain nature.

“Designed to bring to life our vision of being the modern mountain sports lifestyle brand, the store is more than a retail space – it’s a place to connect, build communities, and inspire everyone to become the best version of themselves through mountain sports,” said Graeme Moore, head of Salomon ANZ.

The Sydney store offers Salomon’s range of footwear and apparel, including sportsyle and S/Lab collections, while providing a premium and immersive brand experience.

Another Amer Sports brand, Arc’teryx, opened a new store in Doncaster in Mebounre, along with the Arc’teryx Canberra location launched earlier this month. 

Amer’s CEO, James Zheng, said the company reportedly saw an increase in Salomon footwear sales, especially sneakers, as the fastest-growing category at its Arc’teryx brand, according to WWD.

