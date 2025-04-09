BusinessStrategy

Roaster and cafe, The Reformatory Labs, opens first international store in Dubai

Wall mural for Reformatory Lab
The newest branch for this Australian chain is Dubai.
By Darshana Gupta

Australian coffee roaster and cafe, The Reformatory Labs, has opened its first international location in Dubai’s W Residences. 

Founded by fourth-generation Colombian coffee farmer Simon Jaramillo, The Reformatory Labs opened its first store in Sydney in 2013 and sources specialty coffees from Latin America, Africa and Panama. 

The Arada real estate firm was part of the organisation’s UAE launch and has plans to open 10 more stores across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi by the end of 2027.

“Building on the brand’s success in Australia, our goal is to make The Reformatory Lab the go-to location for coffee lovers locally, adding new venues to all of the major cities of the UAE before expanding internationally,” added Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO, Arada. 

The firm also plans to open a roastery in Dubai to assist The Reformatory Labs in launching a wholesale business to serve clients across the Middle East. 

Many Australian coffee brands have been set up in Dubai over recent years, including Tom & Serg, Stomping Grounds and The Sum of Us, with Canberra-based specialty coffee brand, Ona Coffee, set to open its Dubai store in 2025. 

