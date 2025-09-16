Petstock unveils concept with health & well-being focus

Victorian Petstock has unveiled its flagship store in Double Bay on September 19, with a specialised health and well-being area. This marks a milestone for the company in Sydney’s east.

Offering expert advice for customers at no cost, the concept store also features a selection of health and wellbeing products, including prescription diet food, medicinal, dental, calming, and nutritional products.

“Health and well-being is a simple concept that speaks directly to our customers’ needs. It’s about providing advice from a trusted expert – something we know will make a real difference to pet parents and their pets,” said David Young, MD of Petstock.

Donny Naidoo, NSW manager of Petstock, said the launch marks the brand’s milestone in Sydney’s East, where the pet-loving community is ‘vibrant’.

“We’re excited to create a space that truly meets their needs. From nutrition to well-being, the store has been designed with the modern pet parent in mind,” said Naidoo.

The Double Bay store will feature an exclusive opening for VIP clients on September 18, while offering a three-day opening from September 19 to 21 for pet parents featuring exclusive offers and entertainment.