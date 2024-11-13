BusinessStrategy

Pandora’s Luciano Rodembusch on the importance of emotional connection in retail

Pandora’s North American president Luciano Rodembusch stands smiling in an office.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From trade marketing manager at Procter & Gamble to leading operations as the senior vice president of Tiffany & Co’s American division, Luciano Rodembusch has had a diverse retail career. Now at Pandora, where he is currently operating as the jewellery brand’s North American president, Rodembusch understands the key to success in retail is understanding what is most important to the customer. Here, he shares his thoughts on how to authentically engage with the shopper, regardless of

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay