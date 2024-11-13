Pandora’s Luciano Rodembusch on the importance of emotional connection in retail

of price point. Inside Retail: Can you walk us through your career path in retail and how it has prepared you for your current position? Luciano Rodembusch: I built a very diverse career path, in multiple industries including CPG, pharma and beverages in Latin America, North America and Asia, but always centered in the commercial area. Winning the consumer choice and looking for opportunities to fulfill unmet consumer needs were always my focus. Each role provided a unique perspective on retail’s emotional connections [with the customer] and built into my work at Pandora, where we celebrate personal stories and accessible luxury. IR: How did you land your present position with Pandora? LR: The opportunity at Pandora excited me because of the brand’s distinct identity and commitment to innovation. My background in retail strategy and customer engagement aligned well with Pandora’s goals, especially around personalisation and sustainability. This was the first time I repeated an industry in my career [going from one jewellery business, Tiffany & Co, to another, Pandora], but it is a very exciting category to be a part of. Before I joined the company I went into many Pandora stores and I immediately noticed the kindness and enthusiasm that the store staff had. Many people who work in these stores start out as customers and fans of the brand, and that type of passion drifts up to the top, so I was excited to get to know the team and their passion for the brand. IR: What has been your favorite part about working with this company so far? LR: There is such an emotional connection to jewellery, and I love how there is a memory attached to every purchase for consumers. It’s nice to play a part in these stories even in the smallest of ways. This makes our work deeply rewarding and personally meaningful, as our pieces often become part of customers’ treasured memories. IR: From Procter & Gamble to Tiffany & Co to Pandora, you’ve had quite an extensive retail career. What is it about this industry that keeps you so passionate? LR: In retail, you have an immediate response about how good your plans are. Having the opportunity to interact directly with the client and understand their reaction to your offer, how they choose [a product] and how to adjust your plans to become more effective is something I always liked. There is a lot of energy and emotion in retail and that makes our work even more exciting. IR: What have been the most significant shifts you have seen in the retail industry since first entering this field? LR: Technology is reshaping the interaction between clients and brands. The functional differentiation between different brands is much smaller, with the work now being more focused on delivering personalised experiences for each client. Clients are much better informed about the different options that exist in the market and the characteristics of each product and our job as brand owners is to use data to “ surprise and delight” the client sharing information relevant to their decision that elevates the purchase moment. At Pandora, technology is supporting our team members to find a piece of jewellery that materialises a special moment the client is celebrating. IR: What does an average day look like for you? LR: I try always to build a balance between the past and future and start my day with analyzing the performance of the previous day and the current trends. Then I focus my time on the activities that will help to build a stronger future for our brand. Having human interactions, not only meetings and e-mails is very important to me and I dedicate time to that. Being present in the stores is also very important and I visit at least one store every week on average. IR: What is your approach to trying to maintain a work-life balance? LR: Balance is the keyword here. When you work on something that fulfills you, balance is already halfway there because the work gives you positive energy. I block proper time in my calendar to be with my family and friends regularly and also try to disconnect from the work routine while on vacation. IR: The items in my toolbox that make me feel prepared are… LR: I believe the experiences that life provided me, especially the opportunity of experiencing different cultures and listening and learning from everyone that I met in life are the strongest tools I have in my toolbox. IR: Outside of work, I’m passionate about… LR: Traveling, cooking and gardening. I really enjoy the opportunities I have to be closer to nature and friends. IR: What is a piece of advice that you would give someone just starting out in the industry and perhaps trying to emulate where you are today? LR: Believe in a bigger future and remember that the easiest path isn’t always the most rewarding. The shifts I’ve made in my career were never just for a title or salary. They were driven by a desire to grow, learn, and build meaningful connections with people around me. Seek mentors who inspire you and environments where you feel you can truly thrive, those are the decisions that shape a fulfilling and impactful career. IR: Who were some of your mentors throughout the course of your retail journey? What did they teach you? LR: I believe I was able to take valuable lessons from the great leaders I had and was also able to learn about what not to become from the not-so-great ones. There is one special leader in the early days of my career who was always able to keep calm even in more stressful situations and that is something I try to mimic every day. Drama and commotion don’t help to solve problems and can cloud your judgment. Keeping a cool and focused mind in moments of stress helps to rally people around you and solve problems faster. IR: Prior to working with Pandora, you were with Tiffany & Co for almost 11 years. What do you believe are the retail elements that are most important to the customer, regardless of price tier? LR: Emotional connection. This was validated during my ShopTalk panel where the audience was asked via a live survey “What do you believe is the most important factor in building customer loyalty?” Over half of the crowd noted emotional connection to the brand as the most important to them. I believe that emotional connection built through storytelling, quality product and premium customer service is critical to the customer, no matter the price tier of the retailer they are visiting. IR: What piece of advice should retailers keep in mind when trying to connect with the modern consumer today? LR: Be honest, transparent and truthful to your roots. Today, clients are more well-informed than ever and brands that have a clear positioning and work hard to materialise it will be well-rewarded for it.