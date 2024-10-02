Swiss footwear brand On set to open its first Australian store

Swiss performance sportswear brand On is opening its first store in Australia at the Melbourne Emporium, marking its 42nd store globally.

The 390sqm flagship will offer the brand’s full range of products, including footwear, apparel, and accessories for running, training, trail activities, lifestyle, and kids.

The store design draws inspiration from the city’s urban landscape and incorporates gradient tones and textures to foster a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere for sports enthusiasts.

Founded in 2010 in Switzerland, On is known for its unique CloudTec cushioning system and has since become one of the major players in sportswear worldwide.

Rebecca Cai, On GM for Apac, said the Australian launch marks a significant milestone for the brand.

“As a global sports hub, Melbourne is home to a passionate community of runners and athletes, and our store aims to be a dynamic space for connection and engagement,” said Cai. “Here, locals and international visitors will be able to explore our cutting-edge innovations and extensive product range.”

Beyond retail, On is also introducing the On-Run Club to Melbourne, set to launch every Thursday starting this week. Interested participants can run or walk through Melbourne’s cityscape, with routes that pass landmarks like Flinders Street Station, the MCG, and Fitzroy Gardens.

Participants can also try the brand’s latest shoe models and receive guidance from in-store experts to find their perfect pair.

“On’s mission is to create a welcoming, supportive space where everyone can start or enhance their fitness journey while inspiring the human spirit,” Cai concluded.