Online fashion label Sabo set to open first Sydney store

Sabo will open its first Sydney store in Westfield Bondi Junction next week as part of the expansion of its brick-and-mortar footprint.

Launched exclusively online in 2011, Sabo offers affordable and chic, resort-style fashion inspired by the Greek heritage of its founders – Yiota Kouzoukas and Thessy Batsinilas. The brand now ships to more than 200 countries, with products designed in-house at the headquarters in Brisbane.

The label marked its first brick-and-mortar presence last year with two stores in Queensland’s Chermside and Pacific Fair.

The duo decided to open the Sydney store following strong demand from customers and the success of their Queensland locations.

“Having a physical space makes Sabo feel even more tangible, builds trust, and allows people to connect with the brand in a way that goes beyond just shopping online,” said Kouzoukas.

“As an Australian fashion label with a deep connection to resort wear and coastal living, Bondi’s iconic beach culture aligns perfectly with who we are,” she added.

The expansion of stores will also allow Sabo to build out its winter offering, giving Australian customers a reason to shop the brand all year round.

The brand plans to open two more stores in Australia this year.