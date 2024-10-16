New Zealand’s pre-loved fashion platform Designer Wardrobe enters Australia

Kiwi online fashion platform Designer Wardrobe has launched in Australia, committing to supporting Australians in addressing fashion waste in landfills.

Australians can access hundreds of thousands of listings across Australia and New Zealand, with the average customer saving 60 per cent off the RRP of brands such as Zimmerman, Rebecca Vallance, Levi’s, and Acne Studios.

Designer Wardrobe, which debuted in New Zealand in 2014, has more than 325,000 users, has experienced a 14 per cent rise in sales since last year, and has sold more than 1 million items so far.

“We have seen significant growth in our community over the last few years and we are excited to see this momentum continue in Australia,” said Aidan Bartlett, CEO of Designer Wardrobe.

“As a trusted platform with 10 years of experience, Aussies can now extend the life of pieces they don’t reach for and discover pre-loved pieces at a fraction of the cost of buying new.”

Designer Wardrobe seeks to provide a solution for making extra income while still purchasing sustainably, especially as the cost of living continues to climb.