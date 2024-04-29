How Japanese vintage chain Safari is bringing new life to pre-loved clothing

in vintage fashion and the growing sustainability concerns within the fast-fashion industry, the retailer envisioned a platform where pre-loved garments could find a new home and purpose. The essence of the campaign lies not only in the garments themselves but in the stories woven into their fabric. Through heartfelt interviews with the elderly, Safari unearthed a treasure trove of memories, each thread a testament to a life well-lived. These narratives, ranging from first dates to cherished moments with friends, breathe new life into the garments, transforming them into cinematic masterpieces waiting to be discovered. With the launch of the e-commerce site, this vision becomes a reality. Here, shoppers are not merely purchasing clothes but embarking on a journey through time, where each garment comes with its own unique history. Safari worked with McCann Japan on the campaign. The campaign “Rather than just selling the items, we thought that if we could also pass on the stories behind the items to the buyer, that would make the people parting with the items happier and more willing to declutter and let go of items,” Yusuke Tajima of Safari told Inside Retail. According to Tajima, the idea of second-hand goods is spreading among the younger demographic, and he is seeing more of them seeking pre-loved products. “There are also many people that are interested in fabrics and designs that are no longer attainable with contemporary clothing. Our hope is to appeal to such people that find value in vintage items,” he added. With regards to the Japanese tradition of “Shukatsu”, Tajima sees it as a word that hopefully will help people realise that they are not just disposing of something that holds value, but there are people out there that would love to have it. Personal stories The significance of incorporating personal stories from the elderly into the selling process of second-hand clothing is something that Tajima believes is essential in this case. “We think that being able to pass on your personal story along with the item will make people more willing to part with items that they have an emotional attachment to. We also feel that the buyer too will treasure the item more when they know the story behind it,” he said. So far, the elderly individuals who participated in this campaign have been positive about the process. According to Tajima, the people who provided their items for the campaign told the team that there were cherished memories attached to the items and that they would not have wanted to simply dispose of them. “It was because they were told that these items would be passed on to the buyers along with their stories and similarly cherished that they were willing to part with them,” he elaborated. Changing the narrative Tajima is quick to point out that this campaign is about second-hand clothing, so it’s not about satisfying the need for the latest fashion items. “However, some of our items can be purchased for about the same price as fast fashion items, but with higher quality and made with more care and skill. Depending on how you incorporate the item into your look, it can help to create an on-trend style,” he opined. He said the team also hopes to use social media and other means to reach people who are into fast fashion. If it becomes commonplace for people to incorporate vintage clothes into their style, that would be a step forward in achieving sustainable fashion. In terms of selecting and curating the clothing items featured on the “Second Life” platform, Tajima said the team would always look for high-quality items with minimal damage and designs and details compatible with contemporary style. “With this campaign, we don’t really offer items that are considered too niche, so our hope is just to provide people with the opportunity to take an interest in vintage clothing,” he added. For Second Life, Tajima said the team is not focused on profit, but rather they are hoping that it will serve as a tool to pass on the cherished clothing of the elderly to the next generation. “Our immediate task is to raise more awareness of this service so that we can have more elderly people take advantage of it,” he concluded.