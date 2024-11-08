BusinessSustainability

Mr Hux incorporates braille in packaging

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Fragrance house Mr Hux has released a new packaging, incorporating braille in line with its commitment to accessibility.

Mr Hux partnered with Braille House in Queensland to come up with the new packaging for its 2ml and 10ml fragrances. The company said that the new feature adheres strictly to the Australian Braille Standards.

“We believe in making luxury accessible to everyone, and our new packaging is a step toward that goal,” said Liam Carr, founder of Mr Hux.

“We are committed to continuing our work with the blind and visually impaired community to improve our products and ensure they meet the needs of all customers.”

Mr Hux intends to extend the packaging feature across its entire product line in the near future.

