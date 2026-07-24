Maison de Sabre opens Bloom concept in New York

Australian luxury leather retailer Maison de Sabre is celebrating the “latest evolution” in its journey with the opening of a floral atelier – Bloom – in New York, alongside a new product range.

The three-day activation joins the Bloom Collection, which uses surplus leather to provide opportunities for its largest styling collection to date, with the possibility for more than 10,000 combinations.

“Bloom is the latest evolution in the Maison de Sabre product ecosystem, reimagining the handbag as a living canvas,” said Omar Sabré, co-founder and creative director.

“The campaign transports you into the world, the Floral Atelier invites participation, and the product becomes something you continue evolving long after you leave. Every piece in the Bloom Collection has been designed to work together, giving clients the freedom to create something that is uniquely their own.

“The smallest products demand extraordinary precision,” Sabré continued. “Every petal, knot and embroidered detail exists because we wanted to demonstrate that craftsmanship is not defined by the size of a product, but by the skill required to create it.

“At Maison de Sabre, this level of craft is intentionally woven into every decision, every material and every piece we make. Bloom became an opportunity to push those techniques further than ever before while demonstrating that even the smallest object can embody exceptional craftsmanship.”

The activation is running from July 23 to 26. Inside, it features a Bloom Charm Bar and Styling Trunk with an opportunity for customers to create their own designs in-store.

“Retail is no longer just about selling products — there has been a structural shift toward experience and participation,” said Zane Sabré, co-founder and MD.

“With Bloom, we wanted to create an environment where clients can experience our craft, understand our styling system, and explore what is possible before they think about making a purchase. This is where lasting relationships with a brand are built.”