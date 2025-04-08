Featured PostOpenings & closings

Jurlique unveils its latest global store format – in Queensland

Interior image of Jurlique Gold Coast flagship
The store will offer an immersive and highly personalised retail experience. (Source: Supplied.)
By Darshana Gupta

Jurlique will open a new flagship concept store at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast.

The store is inspired by the brand’s biodynamic farm in the Adelaide Hills and its focus on natural beauty and sustainability and will feature farm-grown botanicals and Jurlique’s B Corp certification.

“The idea is to offer an immersive and highly personalised retail experience, that allows our customer to experience our seed-to-skin journey that originates at our biodynamic farm and ends with our on-site spa treatments and express counter experiences, for those who want to feel the Life Force of Nature on the go,” said global brand and marketing director Marion Goyet.

“We have been working on rolling out a new concept design across the last few years with concept stores including Chadstone and Burnside receiving an intermediate design,” said Goyet. “But Pacific Fair is the first concept store to fully showcase our new retail vision.” 

The opening will include complimentary services for customers, including discounts, hand and arm massages, skincare consultations and facial treatment rooms.

