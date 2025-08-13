How Philter and Four Pillars are blurring the line between FMCG and retail

these immersive environments, Philter and Four Pillars are building loyalty and setting a new benchmark for how independent brands compete against multinational-backed rivals like liquor giants Lion and Asahi. A multi-layered retail strategy Launched in 2017 by Mick Neil and Stef Constantoulas, Philter Brewing has scaled from a backyard concept to Australia’s number one brewery at this year’s Australian International Beer Awards, while subsequently staying fiercely independent. Their hero product, the iconic XPA, is the most awarded in the country, available in more than 2200 stores nationwide. However, Neil and Constantoulas explained the brand’s real engine for growth has been its Marrickville HQ, a 300sqm venue that houses three distinct bars under one roof, including the Public Bar and Restaurant, the Sports Bar and the rooftop Marrickville Springs. “Having a business with two arms – retail and wholesale – has been a big factor in our growth and success,” Neil told Inside Retail. “The venues in Marrickville tell our brand story and build brand loyalty by giving our local customers a place to interact with Philter in their own backyard, a house of worship, so to speak. In a world of multi-channel businesses, the importance of diversification can’t be overstated,” he added. The inspiration behind splitting the venue into three spaces was as strategic as it was creative. “A big part of Philter’s philosophy is that we make great beer for everyone, and we wanted that inclusivity to extend to our venue spaces,” Neil explained. “Our patrons keep coming back because we have somewhere to suit their mood each time, maybe they want to watch the footy with a top-notch craft beer in our Sports Bar, maybe they want a meal with mates in our Public Bar, or maybe it’s party time with a cocktail in the sun on our rooftop.” For Constantoulas, this hospitality arm is inseparable from the brand’s retail success. “Our brand identity was our number one priority from the start; it is as important to our business as the liquid in our cans,” Constanoulas said. “People feel comfortable with that retro side of Philter. Who we are is what beer should be about: fun, social and inclusive.” From the distillery to the ‘brand home’ It’s a playbook Four Pillars Gin has mastered since launching in 2013. The Healesville distillery, in the heart of the Yarra Valley, was conceived from day one as a hospitality and brand experience. Today, it includes gin masterclasses, cocktail workshops, a gin garden and a second building with a full cocktail bar. Co-founder Matt Jones said the decision to create physical “brand homes” was about building intimacy. “Our view is a pretty simple one… that brand intimacy translates to brand loyalty,” Jones told Inside Retail. “Where you see the quality that goes into the product, feel the personality and passion, meet the people and enjoy their hospitality, that all adds up to connection, to meaning, to memory and consequently to loyalty,” he added. The ripple effect is tangible. “We welcome around 200,000 people a year to Healesville,” Jones noted. “While everyone has a different experience, I’d like to think they all walk away with the same feeling – that no one cares more deeply about the craft of making gin, no one is having more fun and no one is bringing more design and energy to the world of gin.” Four Pillars has since replicated the model in Sydney with its Surry Hills Laboratory, featuring Eileen’s Bar, an experimental drinks venue that also functions as a retail space, innovation lab and cultural touchpoint for the brand. Retail’s evolution into experience For both brands, these spaces serve as high-touch retail environments, where consumers can buy directly from the source and engage in experiences that strengthen emotional connection. This all translates to stronger sales. In the broader retail landscape, this also aligns with a shift towards experiential and destination-led formats. The physical store’s role is now proving to be about differentiation, loyalty and amplification. By creating spaces that people return to and post about, brands like Philter and Four Pillars generate organic marketing, allowing them to control their narrative. Staying independent in a market dominated by multinationals comes with its own challenges. “It’s no secret that the beer landscape in Australia is skewed in favour of the big boys,” Constantoulas said. “A huge challenge for independent brewers is craft-washing. Often, what looks like craft beer on the shelf is produced by a multinational. It becomes our responsibility to inform and educate customers about what’s happening out there, and that isn’t a small job,” he reinforced. Both Philter and Four Pillars put as much thought into the look and feel of their spaces as they do their drinks. At Philter, the Marrickville venues channel a playful retro pub aesthetic, while Four Pillars works with architects, interior designers and craftspeople to ensure “no opportunity is left on the table” to bring its brand cues to life. “A space creates an experience,” said Jones. “It’s an opportunity to trigger emotions, to send signals.” The resulting spaces operate as equal parts hospitality, retail and storytelling initiatives that have become essential cultural assets for the brand. For Philter, expansion is on the horizon, but measured. “From a retail and venue perspective, we always have an eye open to expansion opportunities when and if they present themselves,” said Neil. Constantoulas hinted at product innovation as the next growth driver. “We are building on and continuing the success of our iconic pale ales,” he said. “Stay tuned.” For Four Pillars, the focus remains on refining and elevating the experiences at its existing brand homes, ensuring every visit is a story customers take with them and share. As retail continues its transformation into an experience-first, omnichannel environment, the lesson from these two independents is clear that in the future of experiential retail, brands that thrive will be those that give customers a place, a story and a reason to come back.