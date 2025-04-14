How an unexpected retail collab is opening new doors and categories for KeepCup

ship with Yo-Chi is an exciting retail crossover – can you share how the idea for the collaboration came about? Abigail Forsyth: The partnership came together organically – two Australian brands, both passionate about sustainability, design and joy. We’ve long admired Yo-Chi’s approach: natural ingredients, community-driven, and values-aligned. When the chance came to collaborate, we saw an opportunity to bring something new to the table – a fun reusable bowl designed for the everyday pleasure of eating. IR: What are some of the synchronicities you see between the KeepCup and Yo-Chi brands that made this partnership an obvious winner? AF: There’s a shared commitment to quality, good design and doing better for the planet. At KeepCup, we’ve always been about drinking pleasure – the feel of the cup, the sip, the heat, the hold. This was a chance to extend that same thinking to eating pleasure. We were thrilled that Yo-Chi loved our quirky design, which elevates the toppings and generous swirls – it’s a really fun product that adds to the eating experience. IR: Could you share what the design process and collaborative effort looked like behind the scenes to bring the Go Bowl to life? AF: It was local, hands-on and a lot of fun. We obsessed over volume, shape and sealing performance. For me, one of the key design drivers was creating a rounded bowl – I’ve always had a pet peeve about eating from square and sharp-edged containers. A rounded bowl just feels better in your hand, and it’s more pleasurable to eat from. The domed lid? That’s so you can pile the toppings high and still lock it down tight. It’s all about the details that bring pleasure and practicality together. IR: Did you have any apprehension about KeepCup launching a new product category? AF: As a brand, we strive to meet people with a better reusable alternative when they might reach for single-use – like our bestselling Cold Cup range, which services the growing ice beverage and matcha craze. The Go Bowl seeks to provide a single-use alternative for açai, salads and frozen yoghurt – there was clearly a gap in the market for something better. We didn’t want to just add another product – we wanted to create something distinctive, well-designed and joyful to use. IR: How was your approach to the marketing strategy for the Go Bowl different to previous KeepCup campaigns? AF: We tapped into that feeling of indulgence and delight. It’s not just a functional container – it’s part of your daily ritual. The campaign leaned into texture, colour, generosity – our partnership with Yo-Chi helps us show Go Bowl in action, with real food and real people. It’s about showing a better way that feels good. IR: Has the success of the Go Bowl encouraged KeepCup to expand further into the home living category? AF: Absolutely. We’ve got a pretty solid product development pipeline and the positive response to Go Bowl is super encouraging. The engagement has been fantastic, and it’s clear that people are looking for sustainable alternatives that elevate their experience. The Go Bowl proves once again that if we get the form and function right, people will reach for reusables again and again. IR: How is KeepCup approaching moving into the home living category while maintaining its brand identity and customer base? AF: We’re staying true to our roots – thoughtful high-quality design, local manufacturing, and a genuine commitment to reducing waste. Everything we make has to be built to last and a pleasure to use. We’re not chasing categories for the sake of it, we’re looking at where we can make a meaningful impact, and designing from that place. IR: What do you see to be the white space in the home living category that only KeepCup can fill? AF: You’ll have to wait and see. We bring a fun design-led approach to sustainability, colour, and the sensory experience of pleasure in use. IR: How do you think consumer behaviour has shifted in the last few years and how is KeepCup looking to meet consumer demand now and in the future? AF: I’d like to think we want better, not more. Fifteen years ago, KeepCup was an innovation that turned a spotlight on single-use waste and drove a movement. We are now really a lifestyle brand. The problem is well understood, so the solutions need to be fun, authentic and engaging and for KeepCup, always with an eye on recycled materials and product quality that is fit-for-purpose and made to last.