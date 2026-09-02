Why Beauticate thinks less choice could be better for beauty e-commerce

d Beauticate while working at Vogue Australia, the task for beauty media was largely one of access and awareness. The site offered readers beauty coverage and product advice, building an audience through editorial content. The Australian customer had fewer places to shop online, and the editor’s role was to introduce new brands, explain emerging categories and decode products that might otherwise go unnoticed. Twelve years later, that equation has reversed. “Now there’s too much of everything,” Cantelo told Inside Retail. “Too many products, too many reviews that contradict each other, too many creators with an undisclosed reason to like something.” A category that once offered shoppers a handful of serum options now presents dozens on a single retailer’s shelf. “The job has gone from building the category to narrowing it back down.” The problem with endless choice Beauticate Shop, which soft launched on July 30 as part of a wider platform relaunch, is designed as an answer to that problem. The marketplace begins with 25 brands, 23 of them founded by women and 24 Australian or New Zealand owned. Rather than positioning selection as a breadth game, the business is framing the model as editorial commerce, where product discovery is rooted in the same testing, reporting and perspective that built its audience. “The edit comes before the transaction, and the edit is the whole point,” Cantelo said. “If we ever start recommending things because they sell rather than because they work, the whole thing collapses.” That distinction is increasingly significant in a beauty market shaped by influencer marketing, affiliate links, paid partnerships and algorithmic recommendations. The conventional retail funnel rewards conversion. An editor, Cantelo argued, should be rewarded for discernment, including the willingness to recommend against a purchase. For Beauticate, a useful recommendation begins with exclusion. “It starts with saying no to more than we say yes to,” she said. “That’s the real work, not the visible part.” The next step is context that a rating, review average or product page cannot readily provide, including who a product is suited to, who should avoid it and what results a customer should reasonably expect over time. That may mean telling a reader not to buy an item stocked by Beauticate Shop. Cantelo says the platform intends to do so when the product is not right for that person, even if it costs the business a sale. The principle reflects a broader tension confronting publisher led commerce businesses. Editorial trust can drive a transaction, but it can also be eroded when recommendations begin to resemble merchandising. Trust is the commercial proposition Beauticate’s proposed safeguard is structural as well as philosophical. The people selecting products for the shop are not paid commission on sales, Cantelo disclosed. “Every product will carry an editor’s note that links back to the original article, so the reasoning’s visible and checkable, not just a star rating sitting on its own,” she added. That means readers can see the logic of a recommendation rather than being presented with a standalone endorsement or star rating. The platform also discloses that it earns commission on sales, following the mechanics of an affiliate model without operating as a conventional affiliate publisher. Sponsored editorial is labelled, Cantelo says, and inclusion in the shop is determined separately on editorial merit. The challenge will be maintaining that distinction as commerce scales. Products can be removed if a brand no longer stands behind its offering or if an item no longer measures up as the team’s category knowledge evolves. “Editorial judgement doesn’t stop the day something’s listed,” Cantelo stated. In other words, the edit is intended to remain active after a product is listed, rather than becoming a permanent commercial endorsement. Editorial intelligence meets AI Beauticate is extending the same premise to artificial intelligence through Ask Sig, a concierge tool that draws on the platform’s 12-year editorial archive. Instead of directing shoppers through a product feed, the tool is intended to let users ask questions in their own language and receive advice shaped by Beauticate’s existing editorial point of view. For Cantelo, success will not simply be measured in sales. “If readers start asking what we don’t stock and why, that’s trust in the judgement, not just the shelf,” she said. “If they use Ask Sig to ask what not to buy as often as what to buy, that’s the same signal.” In a category built on perpetual newness, that may be the most commercially radical recommendation of all.