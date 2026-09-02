DigitalHealth & beauty

Why Beauticate thinks less choice could be better for beauty e-commerce

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
As beauty e-commerce becomes a contest of infinite choice, former Vogue Australia beauty director Sigourney Cantelo is making the case for something more selective. With the relaunch of Beauticate, the beauty editorial website she founded in 2014, and the debut of Beauticate Shop, its new online marketplace, the founder is betting that the next point of difference in online beauty will not be more products, reviews or recommendation engines, but editorial judgement.  When Cantelo launched B

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory IR Pro

When the high wears off: Retail fallout from Thailand’s pot reversal

Michael Baker
businessman using AI
Strategy

Retailers wary of growing consumer scepticism of AI, report finds

Sean Cao
The increasing popularity of Korean culture and cuisine is fuelling demand for Gami Chicken.
Openings & closings

Gami Chicken boosts regional footprint with Albury site

Sarah Stowe
Strategy IR Pro

Steve Madden launches a wine: Why footwear can’t be confined to fashion

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Several female models on stage at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Financial IR Pro

What Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 results reveal about the brand’s turnaround progress

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Aje store
Fashion & accessories

Aje set to hit the catwalks of Paris

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay