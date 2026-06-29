Tupperware returns to Australia with Hag Import deal

Iconic packaging brand Tupperware is returning to Australia through a deal with Hag Import Corporation, just two years after the brand filed for bankruptcy.

The return will bring a new line of products to Australia and New Zealand through its distribution partner, Hag, which manages homeware brands including Maxwell & Williams, Casa Domani, Krosno and Woll.

Tupperware left Australia after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. The new owner, Party Products, then decided to focus operations on just eight countries across the Americas and Asia.

Business in Australia has resumed effective immediately through Tupperware’s website. It comes as the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary.

“For 60 years, Tupperware has been a fixture in Australian kitchens, and for so many of us, it’s tied to memories of family dinners, school lunches and the unmistakable pop of a perfect seal,” Tupperware Australia distributor’s director of sales and head of product, Daniel Grundmann, said.

“We’re thrilled to bring that legacy back with a range that holds onto everything people loved about the original while being built for the way Australians cook, store and live today.”