BusinessFurniture & homewares

Tupperware business to re-emerge under new ownership

Tupperware product in the kitchen
A group of lenders have acquired certain assets of Tupperware.
By Sean Cao

A group of lenders have acquired certain assets of Tupperware to help the kitchenware brand emerge from bankruptcy.

Party Products, a company formed by the lenders, has bought the global rights to the Tupperware brand name, related intellectual property, and its operations in core markets.

Party Products said it will initially focus on operating Tupperware in certain core markets, which include the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, India and Malaysia according to previous plans.

Customers in these countries will continue to purchase products from Tupperware e-commerce sites, independent sales consultants, and retail partners. 

Founded in 1946 by Earl Tupper, Tupperware is known for its problem-solving kitchen and home products. The company witnessed a surge in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic but lost its momentum as the world reopened.

The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September after breaching the terms of its debt. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Department stores IR Pro

After the golden age: Why department stores are no longer glamorous

Robert Crawford
Regulatory

Australia begins crackdown on vaping, to ban import of single-use devices

Lewis Jackson
Food & beverage

Collins Foods HY24 results show booming business

Inside Franchise Business
Travel retail IR Pro

How luxury travel brand Scott Dunn caters to ultra-high-net-worth customers

Anil Prabha
Customer IR Pro

Meet Gen Alpha, the kids and tweens already influencing purchase decisions

Mark McCrindle
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay