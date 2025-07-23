From pickles to skincare, why these cult brands are worth watching

e of female founders is following a similar playbook but with sharper instincts, stronger communities, and deeper purpose. They’re not just selling products; they’re disrupting categories, rewriting narratives, and building businesses designed to feel like movements. Here are the next cult brands to watch and what other female founders can learn from them. Good Girl Snacks: Pickles, but make them hot Founder: Dasha Matsu Category: F&B Cult factor: Disrupting the snack aisle with bold branding and TikTok firepower In a snack aisle dominated by legacy brands, Good Girl Snacks is taking a fearless swing. The now-viral Hot Girl Pickles combine Gen Z humour, aesthetic packaging, and heat-driven flavour in a product that breaks convention and sparks conversation. It’s not just about pickles, it’s about personality. Just like Poppi turned soda into a gut-health lifestyle, Good Girl Snacks is turning spice and sass into shareability. Founder takeaway Disruption doesn’t require invention, it requires reinvention. Take something familiar, layer it with cultural relevance, and design it for virality. Topicals: Where skincare gets real Founder: Olamide Olowe Category: Beauty Cult factor: Challenging beauty’s obsession with perfection Topicals is leading a new wave of skin-first, shame-free beauty. Built on clinical efficacy and candid storytelling, it centres skin neutrality over flawless filters and it’s working. With bold packaging, real talk about flare-ups and mental health, and a DTC model designed for Gen Z loyalty, Topicals is the antidote to outdated beauty myths. Its DTC-first model, inclusive imagery, and bold messaging are textbook Rhode – but with clinical credibility and cultural depth. Founder takeaway Lead with truth. The cult brands of today aren’t selling perfection, they’re selling permission to show up as you are. Dieux: Skincare that doesn’t sell hope in a jar Founders: Charlotte Palermino, Joyce de Lemos, Marta Freedman Category: Skincare Cult factor: Transparent, refillable and radically honest Dieux broke the rules by refusing to make wild claims and still became a cult favourite. It is built around trust, not trends. Dieux built a brand by refusing to play the hype game. No false promises. No airbrushed claims. Just clinically backed skincare with a big dose of “we respect your intelligence”. Its Forever Eye Mask became a cult product not because it was flashy, but because it was smart, sustainable, and visually iconic. Founder takeaway Trust is the new luxury. Radical transparency is no longer a differentiator – it’s an expectation. Treat your consumer like a collaborator, not a target. Cadence: The Glossier of travel containers Founder: Steph Hon Category: Lifestyle Cult factor: Design-first reimagination of an overlooked category Cadence reinvented something as mundane as travel containers and made them beautiful. Their magnetic, modular capsules are like the Glossier of gear. Minimal, soothing, endlessly Instagrammable. With a minimalist aesthetic and a community-first ethos, Cadence is a masterclass in building brand devotion from the inside out. Founder takeaway Function can be cult. Pay attention to overlooked rituals. The right design paired with emotion can elevate the ordinary into obsession-worthy. The everyday is full of emotional whitespace if you know how to tap it. Oma the Label: Jewellery with a point of view Founder: Neumi Anekhe Category: Accessories Cult factor: Elevating representation Oma the Label wasn’t created to follow trends. It was created to challenge them. With bold, gold statement pieces and an unapologetic visual identity centred around women of colour, it is jewellery that feels like a statement and a rebellion. Founder takeaway Cult status isn’t about reaching everyone. It’s about serving someone so well that they turn your brand into their identity. Cult loyalty comes from cultural specificity. What female founders can learn What unites these cult brands isn’t a category. It’s clarity, conviction and creativity. They: Disrupt the mundane with purpose and precision Build narratives, not just products Obsess over community before scale Turn overlooked touchpoints into viral brand assets Focus on emotional utility, not just functional use The rise of these brands isn’t a coincidence, it’s a strategy. They share common threads, to which every aspiring founder should pay attention: Emotional resonance: People buy brands that feel like them. Rhode mastered this, and these women are following suit. Radical specificity: They speak to someone, not everyone, and that loyalty is priceless. Design-first thinking: Even utility can be beautiful. Cadence and Touchland prove that aesthetics are distribution. Unapologetic voice: From Hot Girl Pickles to Dieux’s “no BS” marketing, the tone is half the product. Social-first strategy: TikTok isn’t a channel – it’s a brand builder. These brands are native to where culture happens. The retail takeaway These aren’t just cult brands, they are category re-definers. The next wave of iconic brands won’t come from boardrooms. They will come from women who see what’s broken and fix it with style, voice and soul. Whether it’s snacks, skincare, or jewellery, today’s breakout founders aren’t just making products. They’re making movements. Because the next billion-dollar brand won’t come from a pitch deck, it will come from someone who made Hot Girl Pickles and built a movement from a mood. 