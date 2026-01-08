CareersLuxury

Former Stella McCartney CEO Amandine Ohayon to lead Givenchy

Givenchy storefront
Amandine Ohayon will begin the role on January 9 (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

LVMH has appointed former Stella McCartney CEO Amandine Ohayon to lead the French-based fashion brand Givenchy.

Ohayon will begin her new role on January 9, succeeding former CEO Alessandro Valenti, who will be moving to Christian Dior as its deputy MD.

“With her unique ability to collaborate with the most creative talents, coupled with her inclusive leadership and retail expertise, I am convinced Amandine will play a pivotal role in further accelerating the new growth chapter of Givenchy,” LVMH CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

LVMH’s fashion group, which owns Givenchy, Celine, Loewe, Fendi, Kenzo, Pucci, Patou, and Marc Jacobs, among others, has seen multiple executive-level changes in recent months, Vogue reports, as Beccari seeks to reset the company’s creative direction.

