H&M’s Donna Gordon advises aspiring diversity professionals to use their voice

nclusion for the United States Tennis Association, where she led the supplier diversity initiative as well as the strategic partnerships and the human assets elements of its diversity and inclusion strategy. ​She has also worked in the areas of diversity management, public and community relations for the Hotel Division of Cendant Corporation (now Wyndham Worldwide), Burson-Marsteller, The Rowland Company and the New York City Office of the Mayor. Inside Retail: How did you get into the retail industry, and what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way? ​Donna Dozier Gordon: My career began in public and community relations, centering on underrepresented communities, initially in the public sector and then transitioning to the PR agency world. ​I moved to an in-house PR role around the time the NAACP launched a series of industry report cards on corporate outreach and engagement with the African American community. ​Though my company did well in some areas, this prompted my CEO to focus on diversity, and I was tapped to lead the effort. That was my first formal role as a practitioner. ​Since that time, my career has been devoted to this work, having served in a number of companies and industries – from lodging to restaurants to sports and entertainment, and now to fashion. My varied experiences and time spent in the multi-unit casual dining segment led me to my current role with H&M. ​IR: What is your current role and key responsibilities? ​DDG: I’m head of inclusion and diversity for H&M in our region Americas, which includes the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador. ​I lead a team that guides every aspect of H&M’s commitment to DEI, including talent-related initiatives, community outreach efforts, external partnerships, such as supplier diversity initiatives, and storytelling about this work, which is essential to customer and employee connections. ​IR: What does a typical day look like for you? ​DDG: There’s really no typical day. I could be collaborating and meeting with colleagues on shared initiatives one day, attending an activity of one of our colleague resource groups on another, spending time in one of our stores, or working with one of our external partners. The work is fluid depending on the needs at any given time. ​IR: Do you have any work “hacks” or productivity tips and tricks? DDG: In a digital world, I’m still an analog girl, to quote Erykah Badu. Despite the numerous tech tools available, writing tasks down on paper is still a go-to for me. ​There’s something about writing and seeing my own handwriting that helps me stay on track and keep projects moving forward. In the quest to be more sustainable, I have found that using a notes app on my iPad gives me the best of both worlds. ​IR: What do you love about your job? ​DDG: A seed was planted by my parents about the tremendous sacrifices of the ancestors that enabled the opportunities I’ve had access to throughout my life. This cemented a desire to advocate and use my voice to speak for others. My job allows me to advocate for and empower others each and every day, which is extremely fulfilling. ​IR: Do you have any hobbies that help you switch off and stay balanced? ​DDG: I love listening to music! It lifts my spirits, soothes me when I’m down, and provides a calming force when needed. IR: What is a piece of advice you would give to the “day one” version of yourself in your career journey? DDG: Use your voice in whatever room you’re in. You’re there for a reason. IR: What advice would you give someone who wants to get into your line of work? DDG: My work in inclusion and diversity is essentially a change management role, and no one rushes to change, even if it’s good change. As a result, practitioners often encounter resistance. To be successful, you have to be very clear on your raison d’etre (reason for being) and possess a high degree of internal drive and resilience. My advice is to tap into your passion for the work and continually find ways to refuel that passion. Further reading: H&M to lure US shoppers as fast-fashion rivals hike prices due to tariffs