Appliances Online reaches 3 million customer milestone

washing machine in a home
Appliances Online has reached three million customers. (Source: Appliances Online/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Appliances Online has reached 3 million customers following a record-breaking Black Friday sales period.

The online appliance retailer said the achievement marks its growth from a challenger brand to a category leader, driven by a strong focus on customer experience and convenience.

“Our growth has been driven by prioritising convenience, service, and sustainability; it’s at the heart of everything we do and is something we’ve seen Australian consumers embrace, across repeat purchases,” said James Bartlett, GM at Appliances Online.

“Strategic investments in customer experience, fast delivery, and product selection have also enabled us to grow rapidly while maintaining high levels of consumer trust and satisfaction. 

“This milestone reiterates the success of these investments and our overall approach to growth, establishing ourselves as Australia’s biggest online appliance retailer,” Bartlett added.

Looking ahead, the company aims to uphold its service and customer-first values, delivering convenience, reliability, and a seamless shopping experience for Australians.

Appliances Online was founded in 2005 and is part of the Winning Group, which also owns Winning Appliances, Andoo, and Home Clearance.

Appliances Online launched into New Zealand last February.

